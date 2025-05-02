Seaport Res Ptn Issues Positive Estimate for Nucor Earnings

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nucor in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.99. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $7.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nucor’s FY2025 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Argus set a $155.00 target price on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $119.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.01. Nucor has a 52-week low of $97.59 and a 52-week high of $176.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

