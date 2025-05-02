Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1,142.1% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $498,188.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,227 shares in the company, valued at $10,677,203.23. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RJF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.82.

Raymond James Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $137.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $104.24 and a 1 year high of $174.32.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

