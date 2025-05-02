Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Takes Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Doximity by 60.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Doximity by 564.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 83,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 70,585 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Doximity by 254.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 534,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after purchasing an additional 383,480 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $58.11 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Doximity from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Doximity from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.39.

Insider Activity

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,152,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $366,463.20. This trade represents a 75.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

