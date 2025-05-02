iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Increased by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MBB opened at $93.13 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $89.61 and a one year high of $96.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.66.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.