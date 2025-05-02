Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Raised to “Hold” at BNP Paribas

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.50.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $190.20 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.94 and its 200-day moving average is $207.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after buying an additional 2,196,353 shares during the period. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

