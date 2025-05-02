iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $60.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.85. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $61.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

