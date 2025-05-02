Freestone Grove Partners LP Acquires Shares of 61,287 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,287 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,332,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $2,110,000. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 618.5% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 18,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 7,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.08.

Insider Activity

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total transaction of $199,069.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,148.33. This trade represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total transaction of $1,158,431.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 166,330 shares in the company, valued at $31,504,565.30. This trade represents a 3.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,771 shares of company stock valued at $7,134,011 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $204.63 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.65 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 568.41, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.68.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

