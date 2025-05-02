Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $948,000 Investment in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OWL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price objective on Blue Owl Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.48.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $17.93 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $620.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.44 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

