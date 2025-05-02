BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Shares Sold by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,242 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned 0.22% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 26,268 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,989 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MIY opened at $11.46 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

