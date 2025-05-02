Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,215 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $53,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates raised Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $454.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

CSL opened at $380.76 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $311.41 and a one year high of $481.26. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $344.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This represents a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,681.95. This trade represents a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

