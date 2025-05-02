Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,620 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $25,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.1% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $554.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $541.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $574.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $173.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $428.17 and a 12-month high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In related news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Daiwa America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

