Keel Point LLC Purchases 92 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth $2,147,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 996,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,110,000 after purchasing an additional 57,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth approximately $2,990,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. This represents a 11.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of URI opened at $641.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $896.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $612.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $721.87.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on URI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $705.00 to $666.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $910.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $725.69.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

