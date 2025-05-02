206,556 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by Freestone Grove Partners LP

Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 206,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,459,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Arete Research upgraded Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,715.07. This trade represents a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $80.87 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

