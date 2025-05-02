Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $93.14 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 723,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 564,387 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $93,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,516,000 after acquiring an additional 501,725 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,804,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,957,000 after buying an additional 371,390 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $196,578,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,055,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,342,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,347,000 after acquiring an additional 141,541 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BAH stock opened at $119.55 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $101.05 and a 12-month high of $190.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.96 and a 200-day moving average of $132.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $164.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

