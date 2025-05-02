Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Price

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective (down from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $802.74.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $676.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $679.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $683.46. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $551.33 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.60%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $5,078,136.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. This trade represents a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

