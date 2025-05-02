Pennington Partners & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Pennington Partners & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises 0.5% of Pennington Partners & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after buying an additional 59,380 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,040,000 after acquiring an additional 82,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 23,283 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.51. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $48.99 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.