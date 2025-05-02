5,927 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Pennington Partners & CO. LLC

Pennington Partners & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,813,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,998 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 59,799,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,633,565,000 after purchasing an additional 961,166 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,425,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,868,416,000 after purchasing an additional 503,443 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,684,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,672 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average of $45.14. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

