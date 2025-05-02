2,904 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by Pennington Partners & CO. LLC

Pennington Partners & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Pennington Partners & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,601,053,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,527,000 after buying an additional 2,965,961 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7,038.2% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 428,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,125,000 after acquiring an additional 422,294 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,575.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 293,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,432,000 after acquiring an additional 292,061 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,067,000 after acquiring an additional 236,111 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $256.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $285.60. The company has a market cap of $254.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

