Freestone Grove Partners LP Invests $9.41 Million in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,413,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DTM. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $4,030,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 503,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,052,000 after buying an additional 78,167 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,062,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,634,000 after buying an additional 291,039 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $2,438,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.6 %

DTM stock opened at $97.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.33. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Williams Trading set a $110.00 target price on DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.27.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In related news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.92 per share, with a total value of $86,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,718.76. This trade represents a 2.66 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

