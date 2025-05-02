Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1,679.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,137 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Align Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 273,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 169,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 92,407 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Align Technology by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 486,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,392,000 after purchasing an additional 97,152 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $176.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.56 and a 200 day moving average of $201.39. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.74 and a 52 week high of $295.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $979.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.90 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Align Technology from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Align Technology from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

