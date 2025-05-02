Freestone Grove Partners LP Buys Shares of 26,751 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 26,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,807,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,174,000 after purchasing an additional 328,203 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,795,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,528,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,297,000 after purchasing an additional 214,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,906,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $601.63 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $570.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $634.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. The company’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $826.17.

Get Our Latest Report on MPWR

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.