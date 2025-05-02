Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. HSBC cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Align Technology from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.25.

ALGN opened at $176.74 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.74 and a twelve month high of $295.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.39.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $979.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.90 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

