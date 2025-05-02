Boxer Capital Management LLC Invests $3.77 Million in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC owned about 2.13% of Mersana Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 32.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 121,799 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 374,460 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 25,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRSN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 214.20% and a negative return on equity of 401.37%. The business had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

