1248 Management LLC Takes $4.93 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,000. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.1% of 1248 Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $481.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $470.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.54. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

