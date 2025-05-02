DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 399,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 62,187 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,285,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,048,000 after purchasing an additional 618,096 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 135,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.64.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.88%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

