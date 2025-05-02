West Paces Advisors Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

West Paces Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,512 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,471,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 3,200 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.76, for a total transaction of $962,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,892.08. This trade represents a 24.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. This represents a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,247 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.74.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $313.69 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.09. The company has a market cap of $224.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

