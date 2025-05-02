West Paces Advisors Inc. Acquires 775 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,880,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,009,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,434,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,488,000 after buying an additional 2,257,493 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,127,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,533,000 after buying an additional 1,038,548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $95.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $107.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.95.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

