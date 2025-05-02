West Paces Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $371.62 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $419.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $362.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

