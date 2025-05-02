West Paces Advisors Inc. Has $314,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

West Paces Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Talbot Financial LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 42,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 6.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,659,000 after buying an additional 35,785 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in Amgen by 242.2% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 23,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,105,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $283.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $346.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.79. The company has a market capitalization of $152.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 126.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.57.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total value of $483,802.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,228.70. This represents a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David M. Reese sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.22, for a total transaction of $2,554,239.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,222,743.34. The trade was a 12.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,341 shares of company stock worth $20,644,335. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

