United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,136,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,213,699,000 after acquiring an additional 370,705 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,264,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,933,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,704,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,979,695,000 after purchasing an additional 414,710 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,567,000 after buying an additional 1,484,452 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,895,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,373,964,000 after buying an additional 268,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.7 %

UPS opened at $94.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $153.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.52. The firm has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 97.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Baird R W cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.