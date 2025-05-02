Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 5,769 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,168,000 after buying an additional 173,021 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $60,679,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,028,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,458,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,006,000 after acquiring an additional 38,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,929,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,769,000 after purchasing an additional 297,858 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The company has a market cap of $305.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.52.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

