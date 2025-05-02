Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 305.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 685,170 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.5% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,246,569,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Intel by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,617,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $393,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227,458 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $918,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,099,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,400,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $93,393,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.6 %

Intel stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.23.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

