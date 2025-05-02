Allegheny Financial Group Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Allegheny Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,249 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 32,641 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $125.22.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.