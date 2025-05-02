Ally Bridge Group NY LLC Takes $2.53 Million Position in Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR)

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 699,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000. Atyr PHARMA comprises 2.1% of Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATYR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atyr PHARMA in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Atyr PHARMA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atyr PHARMA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Atyr PHARMA by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 147,092 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atyr PHARMA in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atyr PHARMA stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $296.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.95. Atyr PHARMA INC has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39.

Atyr PHARMA ( NASDAQ:ATYR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that Atyr PHARMA INC will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATYR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Atyr PHARMA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Atyr PHARMA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

