Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stake Decreased by Ally Bridge Group NY LLC

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,146 shares during the period. Enliven Therapeutics makes up about 2.7% of Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC owned about 0.29% of Enliven Therapeutics worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $15,106,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,104 shares during the period. Artia Global Partners LP bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,315,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 386,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 65,156 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $972.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $66,332.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $265,330. The trade was a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $260,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,629,865.36. This represents a 1.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,288 in the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

