iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) is Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 3.8% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $19,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of IUSG opened at $131.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $146.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

