Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,000 shares during the quarter. Mama’s Creations makes up approximately 2.0% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 1.65% of Mama’s Creations worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAMA. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Mama’s Creations by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,221,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after buying an additional 507,065 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mama’s Creations by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,063,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,349,000 after purchasing an additional 476,562 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,748,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mama’s Creations by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after buying an additional 210,045 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Mama’s Creations Price Performance

Mama’s Creations stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.27 million, a P/E ratio of 74.56 and a beta of 0.95.

About Mama’s Creations

Mama’s Creations ( NASDAQ:MAMA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $33.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

