Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Boosts Position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 185.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Denison Mines worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 36.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DNN shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Denison Mines in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -143.00 and a beta of 1.75. Denison Mines Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.47.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

