Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,658 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 268,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.15. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

