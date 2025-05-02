Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Purchases 3,636 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,309 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, April 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Shell Trading Up 0.4 %

SHEL stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.90. Shell plc has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

