Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Buys 12,783 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 268.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,716,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,181,000 after buying an additional 2,651,218 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.66.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.1612 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.