Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $770,000 Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFC stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.3094 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 58.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

