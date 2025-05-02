Quarry LP Has $54,000 Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 152.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Comerica were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Comerica by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after purchasing an additional 490,468 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $1,320,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $82,419,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 251.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Comerica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Comerica from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Comerica from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.84.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $73.45. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.31 million. Comerica had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.69%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

