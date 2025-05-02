16,155 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 10,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $26.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 807,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,219,995. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,116. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

