290,157 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Bought by Freestone Grove Partners LP

Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 290,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,864,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in Okta by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Okta by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Okta by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Okta by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Okta news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total value of $708,835.95. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,389.73. This represents a 26.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $267,396.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,178.75. This trade represents a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,192 shares of company stock valued at $22,952,256. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Trading Down 0.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $111.86 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.07.

OKTA has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OKTA

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.