Bison Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,840 CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC increased its position in CAVA Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAVA Group Trading Up 2.4 %

CAVA stock opened at $94.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.91. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.15 and a 12-month high of $172.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 205.79 and a beta of 3.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.34 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, research analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAVA. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on CAVA Group from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CAVA Group from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CAVA Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 price objective on CAVA Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

