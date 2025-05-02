Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $779,000 Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Fortive were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fortive by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $66.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day moving average of $75.27.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James A. Lico sold 196,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $15,763,884.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,509,043.38. This represents a 27.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 32,085 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $2,530,223.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,296.36. The trade was a 29.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,385 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,529. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.