Talon Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Talon Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,514,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,566,000 after buying an additional 1,364,637 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,403,000 after acquiring an additional 160,593 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 681.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 468,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 408,632 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 230,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 381,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CTO opened at $18.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $576.36 million, a P/E ratio of -82.27 and a beta of 0.61. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

CTO Realty Growth ( NYSE:CTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). CTO Realty Growth had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. On average, analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently -690.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.50) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

