Talon Private Wealth LLC Invests $231,000 in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Talon Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,487.80. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HOG. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Get Our Latest Report on HOG

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 2.8 %

HOG stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $315.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

About Harley-Davidson

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.