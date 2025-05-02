Wedbush Predicts Welltower’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Welltower in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.91. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Welltower’s current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Welltower’s FY2026 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

WELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.46.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $150.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.40, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Welltower has a 12 month low of $93.72 and a 12 month high of $158.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.93.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Welltower by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Welltower by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

